City staff to draft policy governing police vehicles

City of Lawton staff will be drafting a formal policy that will allow police officers who live within 20 miles of the city limits to take their police vehicles home, the City Council decided Tuesday.

Council members voted unanimously on the proposal initiated by Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren and Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, which would change an existing policy that specifies qualified officers may take their police units home, rather than leave them at Lawton Police Department. Those qualifications include the fact that the officer lives inside the Lawton city limits.

Warren, noting he has been working on the idea for a long time, said there are good reasons for extending that privilege to officers who live outside Lawton. His proposed 20 “air miles” distance would include almost all of Comanche County and about 15 small towns (every one within Comanche County, as well as Walters and Temple).

About 50 officers could be affected by the new policy, if it is adopted by the council. Council members said Tuesday they were merely directing city staff to draft a policy that will be brought back to the council floor for formal action. That draft will be presented to the council for review and action by April 1, a timeline that allows the city to consider tax ramifications, city administrators said.