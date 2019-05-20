City launches search for mass transit operator

Lawton officials will be searching for a consultant to operate the city’s mass transit system.

The City Council, acting in its capacity as the City Transit Trust, gave city staff permission last week to launch a Request for Proposals process targeting transit consultants that will act as operating management for LATS, the city’s mass transit system.

The action comes on the heels of an announcement that McDonald Transit Associates, which had been providing operational management services for LATS since the system began in 2002, had been acquired by RATP DEV USA last year.