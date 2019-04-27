City to have $1.4 million more to spend

City Council members formally launched the process for the 2019-2020 budget Friday, with city administrators outlining a budget that is 10.56 percent larger than the one governing the current fiscal year.

City Manager Michael Cleghorn and Finance Director Diane Branstetter said recovered savings from multiple accounts, including $1.4 million in the rolling stock fund, is helping the city increase some spending categories. The two, both participating in the City of Lawton budget for the first time, also cautioned those funding sources are “one time” accumulated sources, meaning it is likely the 2020-2021 budget will decrease.