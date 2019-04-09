City Hall renovations, juvenile crime considered for CIP

Proposals for funding to address juvenile crime, while completing renovations planned for Lawton City Hall and Central Fire Station were among the projects discussed Tuesday by the City Council.

Discussions came as council members continue a series of special meetings designed to let them hear presentations on projects that could be included in a request to voters to extend the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and 2016 Capital Improvements Programs beyond their Dec. 31, 2025, expiration date. That extension would provide funding to pay for additional projects without increasing the existing sales tax, said Mayor Stan Booker, who is spearheading the request.

Discussions will continue at 5 p.m. Thursday when the council will conduct a joint listening session with residents and members of the Parks and Recreation Commission. Those residents want to discuss improvements to parks and ballfields, proposals that could be included on the sales tax program extensions.

Booker finished the juvenile discussion by saying he would be ready next week to appoint a special committee to consider issues dealing with juveniles and crime. Those members will include Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, both with social sciences backgrounds; and Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, a long-time proponent of youth sports.