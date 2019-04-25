City Council approves new Youth Council idea

Lawton teens will get the chance to learn about city government in a unique format, under a proposal unanimously adopted Tuesday by the Lawton City Council.

And, city officials already are gearing up to accept applications.

The proposal, outlined by Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, creates the Lawton Youth Council, an initiative aimed at high school juniors and seniors in Lawton. Johnson, noting she has been working on the concept since she joined the City Council last year, said the program is aimed at all high school juniors and seniors in the city, to include Lawton Public Schools, private schools and home schooled students.

As proposed, the program would use mock council meetings and other techniques to teach high school students about the inner workings of local government by learning about government’s roles, responsibilities and duties. Activities will include visits at city sites and at agencies that partner with the city for governmental activities.

The program would include up to 20 students, with representation to include two students from each high school in the city, two home schooled students, one student from Gateway Academy and one from Fort Sill. Students must live in a Lawton City Council ward to participate.