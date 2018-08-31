City code changes Oct. 1 to reflect new beer reality

Lawton City Code will change Oct. 1 to reflect a new reality in Oklahoma: low-point beer is a thing of the past.

The changes contained within Chapter 4 of Lawton City Code are the result of a change in state statutes, signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin in May 2017. The law, created that year under Senate Bill 383, significantly changed Oklahoma law by creating the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverages Control Act which, among other things, allows the sale of beer and wine with higher alcohol content, effective Oct. 1. The new law effectively means the end of low-point beer (also called non-intoxicating beer or 3.2 beer) because manufacturers no longer have to make it for sale in the Sooner State.