City budget includes variety of changes from increased allocations to pothole repairs

The City of Lawton’s 2019-2020 budget that begins today features a hodgepodge of changes, from increased allocations that fund the Waurika Lake debt to changes in the way city crews repair streets.

The changes in street work will address what City Council members say is one of their most common complaints: deteriorating streets. In other words: potholes. And, a change between two divisions should make a difference in street repairs across the city.

Council members readily accepted a recommendation from City Manager Michael Cleghorn to move responsibility for utility cuts (damage to concrete roads and curbing because of utility line work) to the Field Utilities Department, whose divisions include those associated with the sewer system, wastewater collection, water distribution and wastewater management.