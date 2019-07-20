City attorney placed on administrative leave

The City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to put City Attorney Frank Jensen on administrative leave.

Jensen is one of four administrators in the City of Lawton who work for the council.

Tuesday’s agenda item — to be considered in executive session because it is a personnel issue — is to discuss a pending investigation of a personnel matter involving the city attorney, and consider placing the city attorney (Jensen) on administrative leave. If that is the council’s decision, the vote to do so will take place in open session, after the council returns from executive session.

Jensen hasn’t been at a council meeting since May, but city officials will not comment on his employment status. June 11, the council considered an executive session item that noted Jensen’s semi-annual review was due, but also specified discussion of performance, continuing or discontinuing of employment, resolve employment contractual issues, condition of employment, retirement and/or contractual terms relating thereto of Frank V. Jensen. They took no action in open session, and did not discuss the issue on the council floor. Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson has been filling many of Jensen’s duties.

City officials will not comment on the situation, citing its policy of not commenting on personnel matters. “In accordance with the Lawton City Charter, any action regarding the employment status of an appointed employee will take place in an open, public forum,” city officials said, in a written statement.