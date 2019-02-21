City announces new IT director

The City of Lawton’s new information technology director began work this week.

Gwendolyn Spencer, who is from Texas, brings information technology (IT) workforce experience in the municipal sector, as well as in health care and education, city administrators say. Spencer was selected from more than 30 applicants who applied for the newly-created post that also transforms the IT division into an independent city department.

“I believe that all of my technical experiences, career and educational, have prepared me for this awesome opportunity,” Spencer said. “I chose the City of Lawton because of the staff and the people I met, the proximity to my immediate and extended family, and the city’s hometown ‘vibe’.”