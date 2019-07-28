Citizens academy begins with look at administration

Lawton’s mayor has no administrative duties.

Lawton Police Department is working on the details of body cams for officers.

City planners have projected community infrastructure projects and zoning decades into the future.

Those tidbits and others helped highlight the overview of city management and public affairs, the first in a series of city-related learning sessions that began Thursday for members of the Citizens Academy.

The program, initiated by City Manager Michael Cleghorn, is similar to Lawton Police Department’s Police Academy, in that it takes ordinary citizens and sets them in a series of courses specifically designed to explain how departments work. For the 22 residents who won admission to the Citizens Academy, their 14-week course will allow them to systematically work their way through the entities that comprise city government, with the end result being a better understanding of their city — and, hopefully, a willingness to engage in local government, said Communications Director Tiffany Vrska, who helped lead Thursday’s session.

That session started at the top of the management chart with the city manager, council and mayor, before moving into public information duties coordinated by Vrska for the city at large, and Officer Timothy Jenkins for Lawton Police Department. The session followed the format that other session will follow: an overview of the department and an explanation of how it works and its responsibilities, before moving into questions and answers.