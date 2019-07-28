Churches work to meet students’ school supply needs, despite City’s event cancelation, LPS policy update

Between an event cancelation and a policy update, some Lawton families might be scrambling to get their hands on supplies as they head back to school.

After a decade of giving out backpacks and school supplies to students in need each fall, the City of Lawton will not host its annual Back 2 School Bash this year.

The City has hosted the event for 10 years “in collaboration with other entities,” according to Tiffany Martinez Vrska, the City’s Community Relations Director.

In a written statement last week, Martinez Vrska said though the City was able to host the bash in the past, thanks to support from its staff, City and community agency leaders are now redirecting efforts.

“As our divisions and partnering agencies have undergone leadership transitions ... and more community events have emerged to help support this need, we are now focusing efforts on other initiatives for local youth and additional areas of priority for the city,” Martinez Vrska said, adding that there are no plans to bring the bash back, though “we are always looking for new ways to ... meet the needs of our citizens.”

Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington Ave., has hosted its annual Back to School Bash for about six years, though typically only for its congregants. This year, the church has opened the event to the public to try and fill the gap left by the City’s cancelation of its annual event.

“This year our event will be bigger,” said Greg Cousin, who is helping coordinate the church’s event, which starts at noon on Saturday behind the church.

The church has collected school supplies and backpacks to give away during the event, though students who would like to have a backpack need to sign up ahead of time.