Church fixes lunch for first responders
Wed, 09/12/2018 - 4:27am Staff
As you walked into the Family Life Center at Cameron Baptist Church Tuesday, you couldn't help but notice the sea of uniforms with many different first responder agencies represented.
"This is our fifth year to host this event," Pastor Mike Teel said. "There is already more people here who came early than last year. We welcome all first responders including volunteer firefighters, EMS personnel, Emergency Management personnel, police officers, sheriff officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers."