Church clean-up continues at Lawton Heights United Methodist Church

Trucks and trailers were seen in the parking lot of Lawton Heights UMC Monday afternoon in the aftermath of a devastating wind storm Saturday night.

Pastor Jack Terrell-Wilkes has been at the helm at Lawton Heights United Methodist Church in Lawton for approximately two years and says that the damage to the church and to the parsonage is unlike anything he has ever been through while pastoring a church.

“Our next move is that we have to figure out where we will meet,” Terrell-Wilkes said. “We have some options on the table as far as a meeting place is concerned. At least we won’t have to tear the building down.