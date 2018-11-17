Christmas parade will be held today

Christmas Spirit 2018, hosted by Holiday in the Park, has numerous events planned between now and Christmas.

The first event is the Lawton Christmas Parade, which will be today.

The parade line-up is from 4-6 p.m. behind Central Mall. At 6 p.m., the parade will begin at Southwest 2nd and C, go up 2nd and turn west onto Ferris before entering the 3rd Street entrance to Elmer Thomas Park.

The parade will end at the large Christmas tree and Mayor Fred Fitch will light the tree at approximately 8 p.m. Festivities end at 9 p.m.

Beginning with the lighting of the tree, Holiday in the Park’s “Drive-Through Light Display will begin. The display will be lit through Monday, Dec. 31.