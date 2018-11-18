Christmas Parade sees good attendance despite cold weather

The 2018 edition of the Lawton Christmas parade was c-o-l-d.

As temperatures dropped into the low 30s, there were many children bundled up against the cold wind and parents were eagerly watching the parade with scarves and gloves on too. The Holiday House was hopping, selling lots of hot chocolate, coffee, popcorn, pretzels and chili dogs with cheese.

There were over 100 floats in this year’s parade, including angels, several school groups, several church groups and several Santas.

Several antique cars were also in the parade as were horses and dogs. Some people brought their dogs to watch the parade with them.

Children enjoyed the parade and the magic of Christmas and they expressed their delights with squeals and laughter. Several were asked what they liked best about the parade.