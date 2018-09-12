You are here

Christmas Kids program builds relationships between Goodyear, families

Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:40am Stephen Robertson

It was already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at the Comanche County Exposition Center even before Santa and a Winter Wonderland arrived on Saturday.

On Friday, Santa’s elves on loan from Goodyear decorated the building for Saturday’s big events: the tire factory’s annual Christmas party and its Christmas Kids whom Goodyear associates “adopt” to provide a special holiday.

This year the employees played host for about 100 Christmas Kids from more than 35 families, providing dinner, rides and games, holiday photos, gifts and a visit with Santa Claus They’re continuing a tradition that’s about as old as the tire plant, which officially opened in 1979.

