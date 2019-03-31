Children get chance to be super heroes

Most days can be tough for them.

But, for a day at least, they got to feel like superheroes.

For the second-consecutive year, the Cameron University Council for Exceptional Children hosted “Super Hero Day”, aimed at children with disabilities, and their families, on Saturday. The response from the public seemed to ensure the event will only continue to grow.

After last year’s inaugural event drew 24 children, close to 40 kids were on hand at the Aggie Rec Center on Saturday. A rack of costumes allowed children to dress up as the hero of their choosing. Additionally, children were able to take photos with Batman and Batwoman. Crafts and games were also available, as well as hot dogs.

The event was free to guests and was backed largely by donations. Dr. Holly Rice, an advisor for the Council for Exceptional Children and professor at Cameron, said she even did something she rarely does — post on Facebook asking people to consider donating. Through that avenue alone, more than $750 was raised.