Child Welfare employee wanted for stealing from disabled "vulnerable adult"

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a 33-year-old Child Welfare employee accused of stealing money from a disable person under her care.

The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant for Tiffany A. Thompson, 33, of Lawton, for the charge of exploitation by caretaker of elderly or disabled person, records indicate. She faces up to 10 years in prison plus up to $10,000 fine and restitution if convicted.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, Thompson, a Child Welfare employee, is accused of paying bills and taking money in excess of $1,000, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Oklahoma Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services began its investigation into Thompson and discovered theft, according to the affidavit. She became the Social Security payee for the “vulnerable adult” victim in September. In that role, she is to have used the received money to pay bills and upkeep for the victim.