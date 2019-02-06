Chamber on the Move brings 'Ware' vibes to west side

After a week-and-a-half of storms threatening Southwest Oklahoma, the sun finally shone brightly on Saturday.

It was a welcome sight for those at Chamber on the Move, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s latest event geared toward promoting a more active and involved Lawton community. After several successful editions of Ware on C in downtown Lawton, the Chamber took the block party atmosphere to the west side of Lawton, namely the parking lot of Ace Hardware at Cache Road and 67th Street.