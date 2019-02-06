You are here

Home » News » Local » Chamber on the Move brings 'Ware' vibes to west side

Chamber on the Move brings 'Ware' vibes to west side

Sun, 06/02/2019 - 12:23am Glen Brockenbush

After a week-and-a-half of storms threatening Southwest Oklahoma, the sun finally shone brightly on Saturday.

It was a welcome sight for those at Chamber on the Move, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s latest event geared toward promoting a more active and involved Lawton community. After several successful editions of Ware on C in downtown Lawton, the Chamber took the block party atmosphere to the west side of Lawton, namely the parking lot of Ace Hardware at Cache Road and 67th Street.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620