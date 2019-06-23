Chamber to hold annual banquet Friday

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Banquet & Chamber Meeting on Friday 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lawton. The Annual Banquet & Chamber Meeting is a staple event of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce as it highlights the successes and accomplishments of the year from the organization to the membership.

This year’s banquet’s theme is Women in Leadership: Past and Present. Guests will be treated to dinner, entertainment and a prestigious awards presentation. The most notable are the Shelia O. Lee Volunteer of the Year Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Business of the Year Award, Rising Star Award and the Community Spirit Award, which are voted upon by Chamber membership.