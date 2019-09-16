Chamber hears proposals for possible tax extension
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 11:16pm William Carroll
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce heard information from several different sources Monday relating to a potential project involving the creation of a research and development facility, which could attract high-paying tech jobs to the area.
The meeting Monday included discussion from Mayor Stan Booker, Mike Brown, president of CDBL, Inc. and world-recognized speaker Daniel Burrus, who offered chamber members his insight on a number of subjects.