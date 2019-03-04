Central students win letters, bars

Central Middle School students received academic letters and bars Wednesday from The Lawton Constitution.

Academic letters are awarded like letters for sports, and subsequent winners earn bars to be placed on their letters.

To receive a letter or bar at the middle school level, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the first semester of his or her sixth grade year, a 3.7 GPA for three semesters through seventh grade, or a 3.5 GPA for five semesters through eighth grade.

Central students were:

8th Grade: academic letter:

Allison Buttram, Sedona Cimmerman, Dylan Clehm, Brittaney Custer, Adrianna Fagan, Janel Golderos, Brocke Graham, Carley Hebert, Daniel Hernandez, Dominick McCarty, Kenya Moore, Richard Moore, Taylor Morris, Stephen Omayao, Gabrielle Paris, Emilee Perrault, Morgan Pires Ihsaan, Adrian Prudhomme, Preston Raymond, Eddie Rios, Samuel Robertson, Lesia Robinson, Jaylyn Salas, Paige Scott, Ireland Shellaby, Cristina Soliz, Alexis Soper, Paegan Warren.

8th Grade: first academic bar:

Monique Bucknor, Denna Bussinger, Fredrick Davis, Bernardino Gonzalez, Elicia Hartzell, Leonardo Hermosillo, Karizma Jones, Joseph Kim, Dail Kinslow, Scheer Maddox, Grace Malt, Alyssa Morgan, Kimberly Munger, Daniel Neighbors, Adelita Ontiveros, Manuel Ortiz, Anthony Polidore, Cheyenne Pugh, Savannah Stephens, Marya Trevino, Cadence Tryggestad, Kida Wetherbee, Nicole Wisebaker.