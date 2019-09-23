Center for Creative Living Hosts Art Show

The Senior Center for Creative Living hosted an Art Show that showcased art made by senior citizens who frequent the Center for Creative Living.

Over 20 artists showed their work and the use different medias. Some of the medias used were oil, water color, acrylic, needle art, leather art, graphite and paper art and glass painting. During the show some of the pieces were for sale.

Guest speaker Bob Willis visited with the crowd about grief and “God Heals Hearts.”