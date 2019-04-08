Candidates introduce selves to potential voters

Four Lawton City Council candidates spoke about themselves Saturday, but they didn’t engage each other.

That’s the basic premise of the Brunch and Coffee event that WOMEN that VOTE! holds: candidates are directed to say whatever they want about themselves in the 10 minutes they are given, whether that is personal information, goals, or what they have achieved. They don’t engage each other in debate.

“It’s not a forum,” WOMEN that VOTE! CEO Barbara Curry said.

Curry and other WOMEN that VOTE! members are clear on that message: they want to engage women in the political process, prompting them to ask questions, get involved and, above all other things, vote. That’s why the guests at Saturday’s brunch were candidates for Lawton City Council.

Only one ward will have an election Sept. 10. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk did not draw an opponent, while Ward 5 candidate Allan Hampton will become a councilman in January because Incumbent Dwight Tanner announced Thursday he had changed his mind about running.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, one of the four candidates spoke Saturday, drew three opponents: Derek Berry, Linda Kemp Chapman and Donna Mata. Chapman and Mata, along with Hampton, also spoke.

Davis highlighted his accomplishments in his first term as Ward 3 councilman, noting when he went door-to-door knocking on doors, the number one concern was roads and sidewalks. He said the city is addressing some of those needs, but it’s a daunting task, explaining there are about $400 million worth of priorities and at least $300 million are “number one priorities.” A recent streets/arterial upgrade program will cover about $54 million of those problems, he said.

Davis is proud of the funding that has been designated in Ward 3, noting a sidewalk on Northwest 53rd Street that will help students walking near West Gore Boulevard. He also said $8 million worth of streets projects are being done in Ward 3, “more than all the other wards combined.”

Davis highlighted a change approved by voters that is allowing the city to re-designate $22 million of funds in the 2016 Capital Improvements Program for economic development and IT upgrades, an initiative he brought to the council. And, Davis is firm in the fact he has voted “no” on every attempt to raise water bills, adding that with a $9 million surplus in the current fiscal year “every one of those outfits voted to raise the water bill.”