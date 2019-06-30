Cameron University won’t raise student costs this fall

Cameron University’s $45.99 million budget for 2019-2020 contains some welcome news for students: their costs will be the same as they were in the current school year.

Cameron President John McArthur announced the university’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and said that for the first time since 2010, students won’t see increases in tuition or mandatory fees. McArthur said the decision plays into the university’s goals of transforming student lives, the first in a series of goals that were identified in the Plan 2023: Ambitious Goals for Growth, Innovation and Engagement. Goal two is providing quality educational opportunities for students, a driving factor behind other financial decisions in the new year, such as increasing the amount of funding available for scholarships and waivers (the total in the coming year will be $7.8 million).

Budgetary decisions also will benefit faculty and staff: next year’s budget includes a 2 percent increase in salary and benefits (with a minimum of $500) for most full-time employees, and an additional 1.5 percent increase in salary and benefits for teaching faculty. The adjunct faculty rate will increase by $25 per load hour of instruction, while the minimum hourly wage for students working on campus will increase by 50 cents, to $8.

Part of the change is the result of an increase in state funding, after years of deep cuts. Cameron will gain $315,628 in state appropriated funding in 2019-2020, taking the total to $16,807,337. That compares to a $101,217 decrease in the current fiscal year, but a decrease of $1.1 million in the 2017-2018 year and a $3.35 million decrease in the 2016-2017 year.

In addition, there will be a $185,230 increase in reimbursement income, and continued support from the Cameron University Foundation. That news combined to help make the decision to keep student tuition, mandatory fees, rooming and boarding fees at the same level students paid this school year, McArthur said in his budget message to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents last week.

The OU regents, Cameron’s governing board, signed off on the proposed budget and it now goes to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.

In all, the university is looking at expenditures of $45,988,780 in Fiscal 2019-2020, including $21.88 million for instruction, $6.425 million for the physical plant, $5.9 million in scholarships, $4.84 million in student services and $4.46 million in institutional support. On the revenue side, student tuition and fees are the largest revenue source, at $26.9 million, followed by state appropriations at $16.81 million.