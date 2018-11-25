Cameron University tree lighting set

Cameron University will host tree lighting ceremonies at both of its campuses to herald the start of the holiday season.

CU will host its annual festivities from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday in Bentley Gardens and the McMahon Centennial Complex on the main campus in Lawton. Cameron University-Duncan’s celebration is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday. Both events open to the public at no charge.

In Lawton, the festivities will begin in Bentley Gardens with the lighting of the tree. Visitors will enjoy holiday food, cookie decorating stations for children, photos with Ole Kim, and themed crafts, as well as other activities in the McCasland Ballroom. The CU Centennial Singers will provide musical entertainment. Horse-drawn carriage rides, which will be available from 6-8 p.m. in Bentley Gardens, will enchant guests of all ages.