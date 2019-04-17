Cameron University to present free Wellness in the Workplace workshop

Cameron University will present Wellness in the Workplace, a workshop designed to provide awareness about the importance of wellness promotion in the workplace and reducing health risks to improve the quality of life for employees.

The event is scheduled from from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex. Admission is open to the public at no charge; pre-registration is required and can be completed online at www.cameron.edu/wellnessworkplace. The first 50 participants to pre-register will receive a free T-shirt.

Guest presenters include Nancy Gunter, Chief Learning Officer, YMCA of Greater Tulsa; Doug Hacking, Relationship Resonance; Jane Mudgett, Exceptional Leaders Lab; and Justin Tomberlin, VP, Consultant, Population Health Management, The Plexus Groupe.