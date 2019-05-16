Cameron University honors cadets with awards

Cameron University’s George D. Keathley Department of Military Science honors Army ROTC cadets with awards

Cameron University’s George D. Keathley Department of Military Science presented awards and scholarships to members of the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s Army ROTC Unit, during a ceremony held last week. The Comanche Battalion annually recognizes cadets for meritorious performance in the areas of military science, academics, physical fitness, personal achievement and leadership. Awards are sponsored by the Department of the Army; national and local societies, organizations, businesses and private individuals.

Nicholas Meaux was honored as Distinguished Military Graduate, which recognizes cadets in the top 20% of national accessions.

Distinguished Military Students are selected by the professor of military science for being in the top third of their ROTC class. Cadets honored were Brandon Crisp, Sean Lowery and Ryaan Villagomez.

Laura LeForge received the George C. Marshall ROTC Award, which recognizes the top senior in the program. LeForge will attend the annual George C. Marshall Leadership Seminar.

Tristan McLaughlin received the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Industry Award, presented annually to an outstanding Senior Cadet who has greatly contributed to the missions of Cameron University and the George D. Keathley Department of Military Science through their outstanding professionalism and dedication to duty.