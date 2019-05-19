Cameron University Department of Social Sciences publishes fifth volume of CHiPS, an undergraduate research journal

The Cameron University Department of Social Sciences has released the fifth volume of CHiPS: The Cameron University Undergraduate Research Journal in Criminal Justice, History, Political Science and Sociology. The volume features the research of Cameron undergraduates Sandi Colby, Kylie Dew-O’Bryant, Brittany Hutchinson and Justin Rose. CHiPS, which features student research papers in the fields of criminal justice, history, political science, sociology and geography, can be viewed online at www.cameron.edu/history_government/chips. Printed copies are available in the Department of Social Sciences.

Colby, a member of the Class of 2019 who has earned a Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in Humanities, “Selling Themselves to the Public: How Successful Female Entertainers in Early Twentieth-Century Vaudeville Took Control of Their Professional Careers.” This paper looks at the role of women in vaudeville and argues that the profession allowed women, who often did not have much of a say in their own lives, to take control of their jobs and future.

Dew-O’Bryant, a junior criminal justice major from Lawton, contributed “International Juvenile Justice,” a comparison of juvenile justice systems in China, Japan, Australia, Norway and Germany. Dew-O’Bryant finds that many of the differences in treatment of juvenile offenders is dependent on factors such as culture but also that a majority of the cases attempt to rehabilitate juvenile offenders so that they have a better chance of success In society.

Hutchinson, a sophomore social studies education major from Lawton, contributed “Politicizing Disease: The AIDS Epidemic and Homosexuality,” in which she examines the impact of homosexuality on the response towards AIDS in the 1980s. Hutchinson argues that the perception of AIDS as a “gay disease” and the religious backlash it provoked influenced the slow response on the part of the American government.