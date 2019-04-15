Cameron University accounting students attend prestigious national training

Cameron University accounting students Savoy King and Ann Patterson recently attended the National Leadership Training (NLT) in Washington, D.C. The event is coordinated by the Association of Government Accountants (AGA), which selects only 10 students nationwide. During the training, King and Patterson met and connected with potential employers and were assigned a mentor.

