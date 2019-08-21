Cameron University–Duncan offers expanded course lineup

Cameron University students from Stephens County and its neighboring counties — Grady, Garvin, Carter, Jefferson and Cotton — and eastern Comanche County, will find expanded class options at Cameron University-Duncan this fall, reducing the need to commute to the Lawton campus.

The number of course offerings taught at CU-Duncan has increased thanks to the addition of new science laboratories and new faculty at Duncan to satisfy student needs, according to a press release.

CU-Duncan will offer courses that satisfy general education requirements for all of the university’s undergraduate degree programs. In addition, upper level courses in accounting, business, criminal justice, economics, education, family science and finance are offered this fall.

Graduate classes for the Master of Science in Education Leadership are being offered at CU-Duncan in a hybrid format. Classes meet only four times during the semester at night, with the rest of the coursework being completed online.