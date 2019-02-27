Cameron plans homecoming events

Cameron University’s 2019 Homecoming celebration, “Traveling Through Time,” will offer alumni, friends and supporters a multitude of opportunities to gather on the CU campus.

On Friday and Saturday alumni and visitors can experience a variety of Cameron homecoming traditions, including the Homecoming Chuck Wagon Cookout, men’s and women’s basketball games, the 10th annual Aggie Family Fun Run, presentation of the annual Cameron University Alumni Association Awards, the annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Family Fun in the Aggie Rec Center (ARC) and more.

To register for the CUAA Awards Dinner, go to http://homecoming.cameronrsvp.com.

Activities are as follows:

Friday

5:30 p.m. | Golf Cart Parade, Bentley Gardens

Get pumped up for homecoming during the annual Golf Cart Parade, which will feature a line of entries decorated by students to represent their on-campus organizations.

6 -8 p.m. | Family Fun in the REC, Aggie Rec Center

Bring the whole family to the Aggie Rec Center for an evening filled with games, activities, and high fives from Ole Kim.

7:30 p.m. | Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Reception, Cameron University Theatre

Congratulate the 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame inductees alongside Aggie athletic supporters during a special induction ceremony and reception in the Cameron University Theatre.