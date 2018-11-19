Cameron commits to State Regents Reach Higher: DirectComplete program
Mon, 11/19/2018 - 10:22pm Staff
Cameron University is one of 12 Oklahoma institutions of higher education that is participating in the Reach Higher: DirectComplete program.
Reach Higher: DirectComplete, an expanded adult degree completion program that connects state workforce development need with degree programs, was launched by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education last week. OSRHE has received a grant from the Lumina Foundation that provides more than $777,000 over a three-year period to support the program.