Cameron cancels Chuck Wagon Cookout

Due to the increased probability of inclement weather, Cameron University’s Chuck Wagon Cookout, part of the Homecoming 2019 festivities, has been canceled.

The Cameron University Alumni Association (CUAA) encourages all CU alumni and community partners to attend the Homecoming basketball games at Aggie Gym. The Aggies will take on Angelo State, with the women tipping off at 2 p.m. and the men taking the floor at 4 p.m. The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at halftime during the men’s game.

All CU alumni will receive a free popcorn, and members of the CUAA will receive a free hot dog, soda, and popcorn. CU alumni are admitted to both games at no charge, courtesy of the CUAA.