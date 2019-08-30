Business leaders get course on site selection

A national site selector gave business leaders in Lawton a crash course on economic development Thursday at Hilton Garden Inn, including what site selectors look for when considering where a company should locate its business.

The presentation was part of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s State of Economic Development program and the speaker was nationally recognized site selector Vicki Horton with Evergreen Advisors.

The two main points Horton focused on are that the entire community is involved in economic development and that a community should focus first on its existing businesses and partner with them to help them reach their goals.

Horton also referenced a site selection she was involved in that included the Lawton-Fort Sill area involving a company looking to return their business operations to the U.S. from India as an example of what site selectors look for in considering communities.