Burk celebrated at retirement party with Heisman winner

For 27 years, Dewayne Burk has served Lawton as a firefighter and, for the last 6 years, as its fire chief.

On Wednesday afternoon, he celebrated the end of one era with the beginning of a new one as he becomes the City of Lawton’s new human resources director.

“I’m already on it (the new job),” Burk said during a reception in his honor at Billy Sims BBQ, 1820 W. Gore. “I’m not moving too far.”

While saying he has been preparing for this new role for several years with his administrative duties as chief, Burk said he feels like he’s leaving his department in good shape for now and the future.

“We worked hard and made a lot of improvements,” Burk said. “I’m comfortable with the department’s direction.”

Citing the improvement in equipment and the department’s fleet of firefighting vehicles, he believes Lawton Fire is “stronger than ever.”

Numerous accolades, including his most recent: the J. Ray Pence Chief Officer Award that recognizing the actions and activities of chief fire officers in Oklahoma who “produce progressive and outstanding improvements in safety, efficiency and effectiveness in the areas of fire prevention, fire suppression and fire administration.”