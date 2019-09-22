Burglary suspect eludes police on bicycle, foot

A burglary suspect on a bicycle is wanted after he gave police the slip Thursday morning.

Lawton Police Sgt. Anthony Foreman reported being on patrol around 3:45 a.m. when he saw a black man riding a bicycle down the sidewalk near East Gore Boulevard and 45th Street. According to the report, Foreman thought the man could be a burglary suspect who also has outstanding warrants. He turned his patrol car around to get another look at the man.

Foreman said he became sure of the man’s identity when he drove past and he turned around again and approached. After signaling to turn southbound onto Camelot Drive from Gore, the man crossed the street, the report states. The officer got out and yelled for the man to stop. Instead, Foreman said the man “now pedaled his bicycle faster.”