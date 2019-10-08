Burglary ends with charges after family fought off alleged intruder

A man accused of breaking into a northwest Lawton family home Tuesday morning is in jail after the family fought back and held him for police.

Reginald Gustavus Thomas, 52, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary, according to court records. The crime is punishable by between 7 and 20 years in prison but would be multiplied eight times due to his prior convictions.

Thomas is accused of breaking into a home in the 1700 block of Northwest Taft Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Records indicate he stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Lawton police arrived to a burglary-in-progress call at the home and found a woman and her son holding Thomas on the ground. The woman said Thomas had broken into the home where she and four children were sleeping.

Asleep in her bedroom, the woman woke up to the noise of Thomas breaking in and then running through the living room and hitting her bedroom door. He couldn’t come inside, however, due to a screwdriver wedged between the door and its frame. She took the screwdriver in hand and opened the door and that’s when, she said, Thomas pushed her into her room and tried to wrap his arms around her body. That’s when, the affidavit states, she started stabbing him with the screwdriver.