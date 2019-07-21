Brunch and Coffee with the candidates

For the second consecutive year, locals will get a chance to hear and visit with candidates for city council.

Women That Vote is putting on Brunch and Coffee with Candidates, set to be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Event coordinator Barbara Curry said only about 50 tickets are still available, costing $15 per ticket.

The event will feature candidates for Wards 3, 4 and 5. Each candidate will have 10 minutes to talk about anything they want to about their campaign. They will then leave the room and we will have five minutes for discussion time among the tables. Curry said that as of Friday, Caleb Davis, Alan Hampton and Dwight Tanner are confirmed to be there.

“It will essentially be a forum, an opportunity for public to get to know candidates for city council,” Curry said. “We wanted an atmosphere where people feel comfortable communicating with candidates but also can hear their platforms.”