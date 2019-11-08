Bronze sculpture will honor local women

A sculpture being planned for downtown Lawton will celebrate the vital contribution women have made throughout Lawton’s history, said the woman spearheading the effort.

Barbara Curry, founder and CEO of WOMEN that VOTE!, said a groundbreaking ceremony is set Friday for the bronze sculpture to be created by Tulsa artist Denise Ford. While local organizations still are working with Curry to put the finishing touches on fundraising efforts to cover the cost of the sculpture, benches and landscaping, Curry said it is important to formally launch the project so residents know what is going on.

Curry is eager to launch the project and allow Ford begin her work because she has an end date: 2020, the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave U.S. women the right to vote. And, while it’s important to mark the suffragette movement that led to that basic civil right being extended to everyone, it’s also important to honor the strong women who helped craft Lawton’s history.