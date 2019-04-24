Box City changes name, keeps the cardboard

At 5 p.m. on Friday, the drive-in experience returns to Lawton for one night only with Family Promise of Lawton’s Inaugural Box City Drive-In at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.

A spin-off of Family Promise’s original “Box City” event, Box City Drive-In participants will use cardboard to create cars instead of houses. And not just cars, but spaceships, pirate ships and anything else the imagination can dream up.

Charlie Chaplin’s “Gold Rush” and “The Little Shop of Horrors” are set to grace the silver screen as the evening’s entertainment. A concession by donation will be offering up pizza, popcorn and other snacks. A miniature golf course and photo booth area also will be available.

Those who register as box builders will be entered into the top box contest, which will award prizes for first through third place. All entrants will receive a free commemorative Box City Drive-In popcorn bucket.