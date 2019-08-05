Bookman named president of state medical association

MMG gastroenterologist Larry Bookman, M.D., was inaugurated as president of the state’s largest organization of physicians, the Oklahoma State Medical Association (OSMA), last month at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club. He succeeds Lawton-based ophthalmologist Jean Hausheer as president of OSMA.

A Tulsa native, Bookman earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Oklahoma before attending the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City. Following a residency in Internal Medicine, he relocated to southern California to complete a combined fellowship in hepatology and gastroenterology at the University of California-Irvine.

In 1982, he returned to Oklahoma and formed Associates in Internal Medicine at St. Anthony’s Hospital with Rusty King, M.D., and Brad Marion, M.D. Associates in Internal Medicine expanded quickly, reaching 11 physicians within six years. In 1988, he left the multi-specialty group to begin a private gastroenterology (GI) practice.