Book sale being planned

Ready for your annual book-buying spree?

Members of the Friends of the Lawton Public Library have set their annual book sale April 4-7 at 3801 Cache Road in Cache Road Square. The new location — between Party City and Big Lots — is a change from the recent site near Olive Garden restaurant because the old site has been leased by its owner, library officials said.

Friends volunteers said they are excited for the space this year. Volunteers already have 600 boxes of books ready to go. And, book lovers will have four days to shop. There is no charge to browse and volunteers hope people will come back each day to find more goodies.

“People wait all year for this sale,” said Kristin Herr, Lawton Public Library director. “We have been getting quite a few phone calls as people know it is coming up.”