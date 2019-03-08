Blimp ride comes off bucket list

Bucket list item: Ride in a Goodyear blimp.

Done.

Several Goodyear associates and members of the community got to mark an item off their bucket list when they were selected for a ride on Goodyear’s Wingfoot Three blimp on Thursday.

The blimp, which is the second one to visit Goodyear this year as part of the plant’s 40th anniversary celebration, was on its way from Akron to California.

Due to extreme heat – the blimps can’t fly when the thermometer reaches 100 degrees because they are not air conditioned inside – the day’s schedule was accelerated slightly. But no one was complaining.

Most of those selected for a ride were grinning from ear to ear at the opportunity to circle above Southwest Oklahoma at a mere 1,000 feet.

In fact, those smiles are what the crew lives for.

“The best part of the job is seeing smiles and making smiles,” said Jay Perdue, a senior pilot who has been flying a blimp for four years.

Not only is snagging a ride on a Goodyear blimp on the bucket list for some Goodyear associates and community members, it also is on the bucket list for those who fly the blimp.

Perdue was a scientist before joining the blimp crew. In addition to his career as a scientist, he also flew news helicopters and taught flying at night. Then the bug bit to fly the blimp.

