Bill Burgess dies

Bill W. Burgess Jr., former owner and publisher of The Lawton Constitution, died Friday.

No details of his death were available.

Burgess and his brother, Brad W. Burgess, purchased the newspaper in 2012 from Don and Stephen F. Bentley. They later sold it to Southern Newspapers Inc. in 2018.

Burgess is a native of Lawton, the son of the late Sgt. Bill Burgess Sr. and Betty Burgess. Burgess graduated from Cameron University and earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He and his brother were partners in the law firm of Burgess and Hightower.

Burgess was chairman of Vortex Inc., a holding company for real estate developments and technology companies. He also was chairman and principal owner of Techrizon (formerly TELOS-OK), now known as CGI, and he developed it into the largest Oklahoma software engineering company.