Like beer culture in OK, Craft Beer Fest continues to grow

Over the past two years, law changes have led to a surge in the number of craft beers and breweries in the state of Oklahoma.

In many ways, the Red River Craft Beer Festival has become a microcosm of the rise in beer culture in the Sooner State. The sixth edition of the event, held at the Expo Center at the Comanche County Fairgrounds on Saturday, served as an illustration of the expanding landscape of brewing in Oklahoma, and the Southwest in general.

Not too long ago, Marshall Brewing Company out of Tulsa and Krebs Brewing Company in Krebs were the only two breweries in Oklahoma.