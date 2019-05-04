Beauty school drop out threatens to blow up beauty school

Police reported that a student of a Central Mall beauty school made an explosive threat when dropped from the program Tuesday.

Lawton Police Sgt. Alicia Redding reported being called around 10:45 a.m. to the mall, 200 SW C, for a threats complaint and made contact with a woman from the Academy of Beauty.

The woman told Redding that an ex-student had “threatened to blow the Academy of Beauty up,” according to the report. She said the former student had been terminated from the course due to “behavior issues.”

She said the former student got very upset when told she was out of the program and, when leaving the mall, yelled that she was going to blow up the building, the report states.