Bats of Oklahoma theme of touring exhibit

For those who might have wanted to get a crash course on bats without having to get too close to the flying mammals, a traveling exhibit Saturday at the Hackberry Flat Center southwest of Lawton.

Bats of Oklahoma Traveling exhibit will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hackberry Flat Center.

The exhibit was designed by Alabaster Caverns State Park and has traveled throughout the state educating residents on the 24 species and subspecies of bats found in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Wildlife Diversity Biologist Melynda Hickman.

Southwest Oklahoma is home to several of the 24 species including the Mexican free-tailed bat, eastern red bat, pallid bat, cave bat and canyon bat.

The pallid bat and canyon bat are both located in the Wichita Mountains, Hickman said.

“The pallid bat, like most bats, has the ability to echo locate,” Hickman said. “One of the interesting things about this bat is it has extremely long ears and it uses those ears to hear the footsteps of scorpions and ground beetles. The bat will then land on the ground and take the scorpions and beetles to its nighttime roost to feed.”