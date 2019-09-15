In banner year, Lawton FFA achieves prestigious 3-Star award

To say it’s been a big year for the Lawton Future Farmers of America Chapter would be a bit of an understatement, but for Lindsey Hoerbert, it’s a good place to start.

The group was named a 3-Star National Gold Emblem Chapter by the National FFA Organization — the first time the Lawton FFA has received the award since the late 1980s.

“Three-star is only bestowed upon 180 chapters each year across the nation,” said Hoerbert, ag instructor at Eisenhower High School. “This means we’re one of the best chapters in the nation.”