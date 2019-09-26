Banned Books Week began Sunday. Is or has your favorite book been on “the list”?

Marked annually by the American Libraries Association and others, Banned Books Week is an effort celebrating the freedom to read. Supporters launched the event in 1982, in response to what they say was a surge in a number of challenges to books. But, banning and challenging books reaches much further back than the 1980s. The goal remains the same, then and now: someone objects to a book and wants it removed, from classrooms, from libraries, from bookstores.

The topics and authors are varied, from today’s books exploring real-world themes such as sexuality, to classics that date back decades, to the Bible and the Koran. The American Libraries Association said the best reaction is a strong defense, and that’s what Banned Books Week does: draw attention to books that have been challenged or banned, so readers will react.

Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th, has an exhibit set up this week, spotlighting banned books and featuring a list of the top 11 banned books from 2018, as it explores the theme: Censorship leaves us in the dark. Keep the lights on.

We’ve asked our readers if they have read books that have been banned, and why. We’re running their answers through the week, because Banned Books Week doesn’t end until Saturday. If you have some entries, let us know at kmcconnell@swoknews.com or on Facebook: The Lawton Constitution.

Here are some submissions:

“I would say my favorite banned book is Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” This book is considered the model American novel and has been a fixture in high school curriculums for many decades. It has come under censure in recent times from ignorant, over-zealous politically correct “Nazis” who have not studied it and do not understand its anti-prejudice message. There is a real danger that this classic will be banned in America.”

— Tom Christian